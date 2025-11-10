Joint Task Force-Bravo Load Shelter Supplies into CH-47 Chinook

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo load shelter supplies onto a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, at Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 11, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)
