    Joint Task Force-Bravo Load Shelter Supplies into CH-47 Chinook

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo load shelter supplies onto a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, at Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 11, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Load Shelter Supplies into CH-47 Chinook, by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jamaica, Foreign Assistance, Hurricane Melissa, Joint Task Force-Bravo

