22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Establishes FARP

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 6, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica’s government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|11.06.2025
|11.11.2025 22:06
|B-Roll
|986120
|251106-M-QB913-1001
|DOD_111373635
|00:01:01
|JM
|1
|1
