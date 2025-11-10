Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Establishes FARP

    JAMAICA

    11.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 6, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica’s government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986120
    VIRIN: 251106-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111373635
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JM

    Jamaica
    Foreign Assistance
    IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC)
    FARP
    CaribOps
    Hurricane Melissa

