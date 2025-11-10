22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Establishes FARP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 6, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica’s government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video)