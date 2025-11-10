U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John Rehberg, director of the Jungle Warfare Training Center, talks about mass casualty training held on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. service members conducted advanced medical care in austere environments training to include infantry skills for security and radio communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 21:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986119
|VIRIN:
|251105-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111373597
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Warfare Training Center Holds Medical Casualty Training, by LCpl Logan Mason and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
