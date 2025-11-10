Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Warfare Training Center Holds Medical Casualty Training

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason and Sgt. Briana Vera

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John Rehberg, director of the Jungle Warfare Training Center, talks about mass casualty training held on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. service members conducted advanced medical care in austere environments training to include infantry skills for security and radio communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 21:46
    VIRIN: 251105-M-GT239-1001
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Training Center Holds Medical Casualty Training, by LCpl Logan Mason and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

