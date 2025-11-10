Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 250th Birthday Marines From USS America (LHA 6)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    USS America (LHA 6) wishes the United States Marine Corps a Happy 250th Birthday.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986116
    VIRIN: 251110-N-FC892-9633
    Filename: DOD_111373563
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 250th Birthday Marines From USS America (LHA 6), by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Marine Corps
    USS America (LHA 6
    UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY

