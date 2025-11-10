B-Roll: Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued five individuals from a life raft after their sailboat, Magic Bus, began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush for refueling support during the long-distance rescue. All five individuals were recovered in good health and transported safely to Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)