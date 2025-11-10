Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

    ELIZABETH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued five individuals from a life raft after their sailboat, Magic Bus, began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush for refueling support during the long-distance rescue. All five individuals were recovered in good health and transported safely to Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 13:31
