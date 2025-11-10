Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo 1-228 Aviation Regiment transport Food and Water to Little London, Jamaica

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members and representatives from All Hands and Hearts distribute food and water to the local community of Little London, Jamaica, Nov. 9, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986102
    VIRIN: 251109-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_111373093
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KINGSTON, JM

