Joint Task Force-Bravo 1-228 Aviation Regiment transport Food and Water to Little London, Jamaica

U.S. service members and representatives from All Hands and Hearts distribute food and water to the local community of Little London, Jamaica, Nov. 9, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)
|11.09.2025
|11.11.2025 09:43
|B-Roll
|00:00:57
|KINGSTON, JM
