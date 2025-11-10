Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 10, 2025) A video produced for Veterans Day captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage highlights Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emma Switzer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986100
    VIRIN: 251110-N-N0724-1001
    Filename: DOD_111373011
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download