SAN DIEGO (Nov. 10, 2025) A video produced for Veterans Day captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage highlights Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emma Switzer)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986100
|VIRIN:
|251110-N-N0724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111373011
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Veterans Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.