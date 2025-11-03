Sgt. Deaven Goleman speaks about his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Deaven Goleman, assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, speaks about his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 8, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)