    CSM Naumann Bids Farewell to USASOC

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    The U.S. Army Special Operations Command bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann after two-and-a-half years serving as USASOC’s command sergeant major as she changed responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. David Waldo outside the USASOC Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986080
    VIRIN: 251106-A-A5046-2821
    Filename: DOD_111372675
    Length: 00:56:40
    Location: US

