    B-Roll: 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron airmen train to be multi-capable

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    B-Roll footage of members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing's traffic management and vehicle operations offices taking the opportunity to learn key tasks of their counterparts in the petroleum, oil, and lubricants shop at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, May 4, 2025. This training is done so that they may step in to help if the need arises. (Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 21:14
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    Fuels
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Copperheads
    Multi Capable Airmen
    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron
    training

