B-Roll footage of members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing's traffic management and vehicle operations offices taking the opportunity to learn key tasks of their counterparts in the petroleum, oil, and lubricants shop at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, May 4, 2025. This training is done so that they may step in to help if the need arises. (Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|05.04.2025
|11.07.2025 21:14
|B-Roll
|986061
|250505-F-FJ284-9689
|DOD_111372149
|00:03:50
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
This work, B-Roll: 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron airmen train to be multi-capable, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.