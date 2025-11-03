Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Marines honor Marine Corps’ 250th birthday

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Max Arellano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    For 250 years, U.S. Marines have been the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Now, in 2025, I Marine Expeditionary Force carries on that legacy, delivering combat power from ship to shore, projecting strength, deterring aggression and dominating the fight before it begins. As the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, I MEF Marines stand ready to add a new page to the warfighting playbook, prepared to fight and win wars for the next 250 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 16:26
    Length: 00:03:15
