For 250 years, U.S. Marines have been the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Now, in 2025, I Marine Expeditionary Force carries on that legacy, delivering combat power from ship to shore, projecting strength, deterring aggression and dominating the fight before it begins. As the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, I MEF Marines stand ready to add a new page to the warfighting playbook, prepared to fight and win wars for the next 250 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2025 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986060
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-UP561-1001
|PIN:
|261685
|Filename:
|DOD_111372128
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, I MEF Marines honor Marine Corps’ 250th birthday, by Cpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.