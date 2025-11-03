I MEF Marines honor Marine Corps’ 250th birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 250 years, U.S. Marines have been the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Now, in 2025, I Marine Expeditionary Force carries on that legacy, delivering combat power from ship to shore, projecting strength, deterring aggression and dominating the fight before it begins. As the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, I MEF Marines stand ready to add a new page to the warfighting playbook, prepared to fight and win wars for the next 250 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)