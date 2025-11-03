161st Logistics Readiness Squadron airmen train to be multi-capable

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



There are many different responsibilities under the 161st LRS umbrella, from vehicle maintenance to supply management, and it’s easy for teams to stay in one box. Training regularly helps keep Airmen ready to respond to any contingency.

The 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron enables their Airmen to become multi-capable by broadening their skill sets during a training session at the fuels yard.



Members of the traffic management and vehicle operations offices took the opportunity to learn key tasks of their counterparts in the petroleum, oil, and lubricants shop, so that they may step in to help if the need arises.