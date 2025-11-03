Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron airmen train to be multi-capable

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    There are many different responsibilities under the 161st LRS umbrella, from vehicle maintenance to supply management, and it’s easy for teams to stay in one box. Training regularly helps keep Airmen ready to respond to any contingency.
    The 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron enables their Airmen to become multi-capable by broadening their skill sets during a training session at the fuels yard.

    Members of the traffic management and vehicle operations offices took the opportunity to learn key tasks of their counterparts in the petroleum, oil, and lubricants shop, so that they may step in to help if the need arises.

    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 19:23
