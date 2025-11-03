U.S. Space Forces - Space Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood officially assumed command of U.S. Space Forces – Space in a ceremony Nov. 4, here following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 30.



In his new role, Bythewood also becomes the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander on behalf of United States Space Command.



This marks the first change of command for S4S since its establishment on Dec. 6, 2023.