Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces - Space Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood officially assumed command of U.S. Space Forces – Space in a ceremony Nov. 4, here following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 30.

    In his new role, Bythewood also becomes the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander on behalf of United States Space Command.

    This marks the first change of command for S4S since its establishment on Dec. 6, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986058
    VIRIN: 251104-O-OF297-7317
    Filename: DOD_111372075
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces - Space Change of Command, by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download