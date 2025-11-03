U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood officially assumed command of U.S. Space Forces – Space in a ceremony Nov. 4, here following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 30.
In his new role, Bythewood also becomes the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander on behalf of United States Space Command.
This marks the first change of command for S4S since its establishment on Dec. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986058
|VIRIN:
|251104-O-OF297-7317
|Filename:
|DOD_111372075
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Space Forces - Space Change of Command, by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.