Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of Hungary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of Hungary

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 18:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 986056
    Filename: DOD_111372073
    Length: 00:38:28
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of Hungary , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download