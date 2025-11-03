Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy returns to Seattle after 129-day Arctic deployment

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Lt. Christopher Butters 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20) returned to Coast Guard Base Seattle on Oct. 26, 2025, joining the CGC Storis and CGC Polar Star. The crew of the Healy transited over 20,000 miles, supporting Operation Arctic West Summer and Operation Frontier Sentinel, protecting U.S. sovereign rights and territory, and promoting national security in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Christopher Butters)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986054
    VIRIN: 251026-G-FO271-1836
    Filename: DOD_111372065
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

