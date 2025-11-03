U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy returns to Seattle after 129-day Arctic deployment

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20) returned to Coast Guard Base Seattle on Oct. 26, 2025, joining the CGC Storis and CGC Polar Star. The crew of the Healy transited over 20,000 miles, supporting Operation Arctic West Summer and Operation Frontier Sentinel, protecting U.S. sovereign rights and territory, and promoting national security in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Christopher Butters)
10.26.2025
11.07.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
