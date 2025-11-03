U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy returns to Seattle after 129-day Arctic deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20) returned to Coast Guard Base Seattle on Oct. 26, 2025, joining the CGC Storis and CGC Polar Star. The crew of the Healy transited over 20,000 miles, supporting Operation Arctic West Summer and Operation Frontier Sentinel, protecting U.S. sovereign rights and territory, and promoting national security in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Christopher Butters)