U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, family, and friends attend a memorial ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute to Braconi, whose service and sacrifice were remembered during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986049
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111372055
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, HMLA-369 holds ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Memorial Honors HMLA-369 ‘Gunfighters’ Fallen Marine
No keywords found.