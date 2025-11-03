Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-369 holds ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, family, and friends attend a memorial ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute to Braconi, whose service and sacrifice were remembered during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986049
    VIRIN: 251107-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111372055
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, HMLA-369 holds ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Honors HMLA-369 &lsquo;Gunfighters&rsquo; Fallen Marine

    3rd MAW
    HMLA-369
    AH-1Z
    Ceremony
    USMC
    memorial

