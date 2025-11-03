Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boosting NATO's defence production: more and faster (IT)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    At the NATO Summit in The Hague in June 2025, NATO Allies agreed to invest 5% of their GDP in defence by 2035. They also decided to produce more and buy more defence capabilities.

    These decisions are essential for our security, and Allies are already turning these decisions into actions. We are producing the best equipment but we are also moving to mass production. We keep innovating and cooperating all together in NATO, but also with our partners.

    Together, with the industry, we need to produce more, faster and cheaper to be ready to deter any threats and protect our one billion citizens.

    Usage rights:
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 07:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985976
    VIRIN: 251106-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111370158
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

