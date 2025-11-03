Boosting NATO's defence production: more and faster (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the NATO Summit in The Hague in June 2025, NATO Allies agreed to invest 5% of their GDP in defence by 2035. They also decided to produce more and buy more defence capabilities.



These decisions are essential for our security, and Allies are already turning these decisions into actions. We are producing the best equipment but we are also moving to mass production. We keep innovating and cooperating all together in NATO, but also with our partners.



Together, with the industry, we need to produce more, faster and cheaper to be ready to deter any threats and protect our one billion citizens.



Usage rights:

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.