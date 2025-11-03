Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Conducts an Engineer Qualification Table V at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    11.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to conduct a react to simulated enemy contact exercise held during an Engineer Qualification Table V, Nov. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Conducting a EQT5 increases the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985975
    VIRIN: 251103-A-QU182-1008
    Filename: DOD_111370155
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts an Engineer Qualification Table V at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download