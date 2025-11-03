U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to conduct a react to simulated enemy contact exercise held during an Engineer Qualification Table V, Nov. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Conducting a EQT5 increases the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985975
|VIRIN:
|251103-A-QU182-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111370155
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts an Engineer Qualification Table V at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.