1st Infantry Division Conducts an Engineer Qualification Table V at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to conduct a react to simulated enemy contact exercise held during an Engineer Qualification Table V, Nov. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Conducting a EQT5 increases the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)