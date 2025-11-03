Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, send a Veterans Day message back home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|11.04.2025
Date Posted: 11.05.2025
|Greetings
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
Hometown: East Kansas City, Missouri
Hometown: Kansas City, Kansas
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
This work, Kansas City Chiefs - Veterans Day FOX - 130th Field Artillery Brigade, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
