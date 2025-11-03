Maj. Daniel Copeland of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, sends a Veterans Day message back home. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 23:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|985964
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-KK913-1208
|Filename:
|DOD_111370035
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EAST KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|LAWRENCE, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Daniel Copeland sends Veterans Day message from Overseas, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.