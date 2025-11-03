3d Intel Bn Advanced Water Survival Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985960" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gonzalo Loeza, Marine Combat Instructor of Water Survival, speaks about the test out portion of the advanced water survival course held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025. The course focused on a variety of rescues and strokes, which reinforced the Marines' amphibious nature. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)