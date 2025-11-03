Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Intel Bn Advanced Water Survival Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gonzalo Loeza, Marine Combat Instructor of Water Survival, speaks about the test out portion of the advanced water survival course held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025. The course focused on a variety of rescues and strokes, which reinforced the Marines' amphibious nature. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 00:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985960
    VIRIN: 251031-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111369843
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Defense Media Activity
    Advanced Water Survival
    AFN
    Camp Hansen

