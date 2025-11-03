VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, conduct flight operations at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, Puerto Rico, Oct. 16, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)
|10.16.2025
|11.06.2025 12:42
|B-Roll
|985948
|251016-M-OQ453-1001
|DOD_111369608
|00:01:30
|CEIBA, PR
|0
|0
