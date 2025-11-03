2CR Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge Train Up

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct train-up for the upcoming Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge's (E3B) testing at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany Nov. 5, 2025. E3B consists of various physical and mental tasks such as the expert fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons qualification, medical and patrol procedures and culminating with a 12-mile ruck march. Soldiers will test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2025 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985910
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-JL185-9176
|Filename:
|DOD_111369177
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
