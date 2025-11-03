Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For the Full Story: Yamanote Line Takadanobaba

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    30-second spot highlighting Takadanobaba Station on the Yamanote Line.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 00:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985902
    VIRIN: 250928-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111368966
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full Story: Yamanote Line Takadanobaba, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yamanote Line
    Yamanote
    For the Full Story
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Takadanobaba

