Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Samoa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Apia, Samoa alongside Fleet

Master Chief Don Davis, Oct. 30-31, 2025 to participate in Pacific Partnership 2025, the Indo-

Pacific region’s largest annual multinational humanitarian and civic assistance mission which

fosters relationships, strengthens regional stability, and increases readiness to respond to

crises. While in Samoa, Koehler and Davis also met with senior Samoan and U.S. officials to discuss maritime security

challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert