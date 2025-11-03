Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Samoa

    APIA, SAMOA

    10.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Apia, Samoa alongside Fleet
    Master Chief Don Davis, Oct. 30-31, 2025 to participate in Pacific Partnership 2025, the Indo-
    Pacific region’s largest annual multinational humanitarian and civic assistance mission which
    fosters relationships, strengthens regional stability, and increases readiness to respond to
    crises. While in Samoa, Koehler and Davis also met with senior Samoan and U.S. officials to discuss maritime security
    challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985898
    VIRIN: 251031-N-TT639-7003
    Filename: DOD_111368880
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: APIA, WS

