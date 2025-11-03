Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Samoa

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Apia, Samoa alongside Fleet
Master Chief Don Davis, Oct. 30-31, 2025 to participate in Pacific Partnership 2025, the Indo-
Pacific region’s largest annual multinational humanitarian and civic assistance mission which
fosters relationships, strengthens regional stability, and increases readiness to respond to
crises. While in Samoa, Koehler and Davis also met with senior Samoan and U.S. officials to discuss maritime security
challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert
