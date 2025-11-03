Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment Announcement Promo(38 sec)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Hail O' Hail O' Infantry!
    Did you know that Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion? Introducing our newest formation, 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.
    With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation.
    Queen of Battle Follow Me!
    Coming in 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 18:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985896
    VIRIN: 251030-Z-DA103-9002
    Filename: DOD_111368878
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download