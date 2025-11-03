UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment Announcement Promo(38 sec)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hail O' Hail O' Infantry!

Did you know that Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion? Introducing our newest formation, 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.

With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation.

Queen of Battle Follow Me!

Coming in 2026