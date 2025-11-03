UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment Announcement Promo(38 sec)

Hail O' Hail O' Infantry!
Did you know that Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion? Introducing our newest formation, 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.
With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation.
Queen of Battle Follow Me!
Coming in 2026
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 18:51
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
