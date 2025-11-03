Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Peak Pantry B Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A new resource at Peterson Space Force Base is helping provide for military families in the Pikes Peak region. The Peak Pantry, a food bank service, is now available to support active-duty service members and their families.

    “The pantry is donation-based and relies on community support,” said Amanda Walz, Peterson Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Spouses’ Club president. “The pantry aims to fulfill the needs of the community, especially considering the high cost of living in Colorado.”

    Open multiple times throughout the week, the pantry provides essential groceries to military members in the Colorado Springs community, regardless of rank or service branch. No referral is needed; service is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Location: US

