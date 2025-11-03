Niagara Falls Storage Site Vicinity Property H Prime Proposed Plan Public Meeting

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public meeting where Commander LT. COL. Robert Burnham and members of the Special Projects Branch presented a formal opportunity for community, stakeholders and regulators in Lewiston, NY on Oct. 15, 2025. This meeting was a step in the comprehensive environmental response compensation and liability act (CERCLA) process and is focused on public input (U.S. Army video by Joseph Ruszala).
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985888
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-IF251-8750
|Filename:
|DOD_111368788
|Length:
|00:30:33
|Location:
|LEWISTON, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
