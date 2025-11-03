Niagara Falls Storage Site Vicinity Property H Prime Proposed Plan Public Meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a public meeting where Commander LT. COL. Robert Burnham and members of the Special Projects Branch presented a formal opportunity for community, stakeholders and regulators in Lewiston, NY on Oct. 15, 2025. This meeting was a step in the comprehensive environmental response compensation and liability act (CERCLA) process and is focused on public input (U.S. Army video by Joseph Ruszala).