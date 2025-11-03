U.S. Air Force technicians assigned to 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron guides a wheel loader to level terrain for the construction of an Instrument Landing System in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985873
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-KJ279-2533
|Filename:
|DOD_111368549
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|CELADA, PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Airmen enhance airfield in Puerto Rico, by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
