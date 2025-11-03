Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen enhance airfield in Puerto Rico

    CELADA, PUERTO RICO

    10.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force technicians assigned to 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron guides a wheel loader to level terrain for the construction of an Instrument Landing System in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985873
    VIRIN: 251015-F-KJ279-2533
    Filename: DOD_111368549
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: CELADA, PR

    ILS
    Construction
    CaribOps
    Instrument Landing System (ILS)

