Washington Commanders Military Youth Football Clinic B-Roll

Children with Crossroads Elementary School participate in the Military Youth Football Clinic hosted by the Washington Commanders on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2025. The Military Youth Football Clinic is a program designed to build the tools needed for flag football while also instilling skills such as focus, dicipline and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)