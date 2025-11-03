101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Lethality During Combined Resolve 26-1

U.S. Army Capt. Dan Clark, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his unit's participation in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across the brigade formation. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 09:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985858
|VIRIN:
|251016-A-KF760-9470
|Filename:
|DOD_111368182
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
