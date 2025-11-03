Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1

    GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks and Maj. Brian Sutherland

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Dan Clark, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his unit's participation in Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. The exercise enhances readiness and strengthens lethality across the brigade formation. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland and 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    Location: DE

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Strengthen Interoperability During Combined Resolve 26-1, by 1SG Luisito Brooks and MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Screaming
    Stronger Together
    VCORPS
    101st Airborne Division
    ItWillBedDone

