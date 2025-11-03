Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct mortar training by practicing various maneuvering formations in their M1064A3 Mortar Carrier, Oct. 31, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Executing mortar training is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Music Provided: Epic Background Music by Infraction via Capcut

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 06:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985856
    VIRIN: 251031-A-QU182-1008
    Filename: DOD_111368122
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Infantry Divison
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download