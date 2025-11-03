1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct mortar training by practicing various maneuvering formations in their M1064A3 Mortar Carrier, Oct. 31, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Executing mortar training is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
Music Provided: Epic Background Music by Infraction via Capcut
