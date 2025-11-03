1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct mortar training by practicing various maneuvering formations in their M1064A3 Mortar Carrier, Oct. 31, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Executing mortar training is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)



Music Provided: Epic Background Music by Infraction via Capcut