Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Black Hawks delivering Food Assistance to St. Elizabeth Parish

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAMAICA

    11.02.2025

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    U.S. Black Hawks arrived to Kingston, Jamaica to assist with the ongoing operations. Charges d’Affairs Scott Renner welcomed the Black Hawks with Daryl Wesley Phillip Vaz, Jamaican Minister of Science Energy, Telecommunications and Transport. Joint Task Force-Bravo airlifted 40,000lbs of food and water to St. Elizabeth Parish with the assistance of the Jamaican Defense Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985840
    VIRIN: 251102-O-NU539-9405
    Filename: DOD_111367574
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: JM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    State Department
    Hurricane 2025
    Chinook
    Black Hawk
    hurricane melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download