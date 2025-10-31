U.S. Black Hawks delivering Food Assistance to St. Elizabeth Parish

U.S. Black Hawks arrived to Kingston, Jamaica to assist with the ongoing operations. Charges d’Affairs Scott Renner welcomed the Black Hawks with Daryl Wesley Phillip Vaz, Jamaican Minister of Science Energy, Telecommunications and Transport. Joint Task Force-Bravo airlifted 40,000lbs of food and water to St. Elizabeth Parish with the assistance of the Jamaican Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985840
|VIRIN:
|251102-O-NU539-9405
|Filename:
|DOD_111367574
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|JM
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
No keywords found.