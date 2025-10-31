U.S. Black Hawks delivering Food Assistance to St. Elizabeth Parish

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Black Hawks arrived to Kingston, Jamaica to assist with the ongoing operations. Charges d’Affairs Scott Renner welcomed the Black Hawks with Daryl Wesley Phillip Vaz, Jamaican Minister of Science Energy, Telecommunications and Transport. Joint Task Force-Bravo airlifted 40,000lbs of food and water to St. Elizabeth Parish with the assistance of the Jamaican Defense Force.