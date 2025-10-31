Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain goes mic'd up on Halloween

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Edward Lartey, a D.C. National Guard chaplain supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, prepares to go on camera while visiting troops on patrol with command team members in Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2025. The mission emphasizes compassion, service and security, reinforcing trust between the National Guard, local agencies and the community while enhancing readiness and morale across the force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 15:36
    Video ID: 985839
    Length: 00:04:28
    JTFDC
    nationalguard
    districtofcolumbia
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

