Maj. Edward Lartey, a D.C. National Guard chaplain supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, prepares to go on camera while visiting troops on patrol with command team members in Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2025. The mission emphasizes compassion, service and security, reinforcing trust between the National Guard, local agencies and the community while enhancing readiness and morale across the force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 15:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|985839
|VIRIN:
|251102-Z-VZ654-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111367542
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Chaplain goes mic'd up on Halloween, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
