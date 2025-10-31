Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIB OPS SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

    PUERTO RICO

    11.01.2025

    Video by Spc. AVIAN AMSDILL 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The U.S. Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts training operations in Puerto Rico, Nov. 1, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Avian Amsdill)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985834
    VIRIN: 251030-A-RH530-2002
    Filename: DOD_111367519
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PR

    CaribOps

