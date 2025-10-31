CARIB OPS SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

The U.S. Marine Corps and Navy conduct a live-fire exercise with naval weapons systems in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 2, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Avian Amsdill)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985833
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-RH532-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111367504
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
