Triad Announces Resources During Lapse of Appropriations

251103-N-JC343-7010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Nov. 01, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Triad, Capt. Daniel "DB" Brown, commanding officer, center, Capt. Andy Litteral, chief staff officer, left, and Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift, right, deliver a Public Service Announcement to address resources available to Federal workers and service members during the lapse of appropriations caused by the government shutdown, Nov. 1, 2025. NBVC is a major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video courtesy)
