    Triad Announces Resources During Lapse of Appropriations

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    251103-N-JC343-7010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Nov. 01, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Triad, Capt. Daniel "DB" Brown, commanding officer, center, Capt. Andy Litteral, chief staff officer, left, and Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift, right, deliver a Public Service Announcement to address resources available to Federal workers and service members during the lapse of appropriations caused by the government shutdown, Nov. 1, 2025. NBVC is a major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video courtesy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025
    Category: PSA
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

