U.S. Marines showcase uniforms from different eras of service for the Marine Corps 250th birthday, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South participated in this pageant to honor every generation of the Marine Corps — past, present and future — while highlighting New Orleans’ historical connection to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus, Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Surf Twang Cocktail 60 Sec Mix" by Keyframe Audio / https://stock.adobe.com/
"TRAVEL" by Existential Mind / https://stock.adobe.com/
"The Glory of Winner – Motivational Trailer" by Colorofmusic / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985818
|VIRIN:
|251103-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111367233
|Length:
|00:15:09
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 250 Years of Marines Represented in a Uniform Pageant, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, Cpl Isaiah Smith, Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, LCpl Carlina Holland, SSgt Scott Jenkins and LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
