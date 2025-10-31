Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 Years of Marines Represented in a Uniform Pageant

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Cpl. Isaiah Smith, Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus, Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland, Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins and Lance Cpl. Owen Long

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines showcase uniforms from different eras of service for the Marine Corps 250th birthday, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South participated in this pageant to honor every generation of the Marine Corps — past, present and future — while highlighting New Orleans’ historical connection to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus, Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)



    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:


    "Surf Twang Cocktail 60 Sec Mix" by Keyframe Audio / https://stock.adobe.com/

    "TRAVEL" by Existential Mind / https://stock.adobe.com/

    "The Glory of Winner – Motivational Trailer" by Colorofmusic / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985818
    VIRIN: 251103-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111367233
    Length: 00:15:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, 250 Years of Marines Represented in a Uniform Pageant, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, Cpl Isaiah Smith, Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, LCpl Carlina Holland, SSgt Scott Jenkins and LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    traditions
    USMC
    250thMarineCorpsBirthday
    250thMarineBallPageant

