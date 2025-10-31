Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Induction Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    10.29.2025

    Video by Douglas Magill 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Jordan Chapter, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Induction Ceremony
    October 30, 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 01:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985805
    VIRIN: 251030-O-CG969-2671
    Filename: DOD_111366924
    Length: 00:26:47
    Location: JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Induction Ceremony, by Douglas Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download