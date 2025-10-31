Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS and SECWAR visit George Washington

    JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A short form vertical video recapping President of the United States and the Secretary of War visiting the USS George Washington, while in port in Yokosuka, Japan on Oct. 30, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy‘s premier forward-deployed, aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy‘s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 02:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985804
    VIRIN: 251028-N-CU716-3000
    Filename: DOD_111366910
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    President of the United States (POTUS)
    7th Fleet
    SecWar

