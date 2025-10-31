POTUS and SECWAR visit George Washington

A short form vertical video recapping President of the United States and the Secretary of War visiting the USS George Washington, while in port in Yokosuka, Japan on Oct. 30, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy‘s premier forward-deployed, aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy‘s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
