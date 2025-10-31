Members of the 94th Civil Support Team (CST) undergo re-certification in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Training at the Barrigada Readiness Center on November 28, 2025. The training focused on providing participants with the essential skills required to execute life-saving measures and mitigate preventable battlefield fatalities.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 18:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985801
|VIRIN:
|251028-Z-XS820-5469
|Filename:
|DOD_111366816
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.