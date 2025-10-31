Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    GUAM

    10.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the 94th Civil Support Team (CST) undergo re-certification in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Training at the Barrigada Readiness Center on November 28, 2025. The training focused on providing participants with the essential skills required to execute life-saving measures and mitigate preventable battlefield fatalities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 18:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 985801
    VIRIN: 251028-Z-XS820-5469
    Filename: DOD_111366816
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    94th Civil Support Team
    Combat Casualty Care Course
    Guam National Guard (GUNG)

