U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their spouses enjoy a backyard barbecue on the historic parade deck at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Nov. 1, 2025. The event featured food, games, and a live performance by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and Nashville-based country artist Ernest, known for his hit “Flower Shops” with Morgan Wallen and songwriting credits for artists like Florida Georgia Line. Blending classic country sound with modern influences, Ernest’s performance brought energy and excitement to the Barracks, creating a memorable evening of music, camaraderie, and community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2025 08:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985792
|VIRIN:
|251102-M-XB565-9926
|Filename:
|DOD_111366343
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines and Families Gather Ahead of 250th Birthday, Nov. 1, 2025, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.