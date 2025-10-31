Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines and Families Gather Ahead of 250th Birthday, Nov. 1, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and their spouses enjoy a backyard barbecue on the historic parade deck at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Nov. 1, 2025. The event featured food, games, and a live performance by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and Nashville-based country artist Ernest, known for his hit “Flower Shops” with Morgan Wallen and songwriting credits for artists like Florida Georgia Line. Blending classic country sound with modern influences, Ernest’s performance brought energy and excitement to the Barracks, creating a memorable evening of music, camaraderie, and community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985792
    VIRIN: 251102-M-XB565-9926
    Filename: DOD_111366343
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Families Gather Ahead of 250th Birthday, Nov. 1, 2025, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MBW
    The President's Own
    Oldest post of the Corps
    Marine Barracks Washington (8th & I)
    8th & I
    USMC250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download