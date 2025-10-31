Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) arriving and unloading in Kingston

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    10.30.2025

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    The regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on October 29 in response to Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic damage to the Caribbean leads the U.S. Government’s humanitarian response to the disaster at the authorization of President Donald J. Trump and is rapidly mobilizing to assist the people of Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba.
    The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State, along with two urban search-and-rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, California. The DART is responsible for assessing the situation, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the U.S. Government’s response to the disaster.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985782
    VIRIN: 251030-O-NU539-1840
    Filename: DOD_111365481
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: KINGSTON, JM

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

