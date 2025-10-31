U.S. Air Force 1st Lt Christopher Van Deventer, assigned to the 316th, gives a shout-out to his favorite football team, the Washington Commanders, for a sports team shoutout at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 14:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|985767
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-AF022-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111365258
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt Christopher Van Deventer - Washington Commanders, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.