U.S. Air Force Col Melissa Dombrock, assigned to the 316th, gives a shout-out to her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers, for a sports team shoutout at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 14:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|985764
|VIRIN:
|251027-F-AF022-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111365251
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col Melissa Dombrock - Green Bay Packers, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.