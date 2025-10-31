Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Fire Competition Muster

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Fire and Emergency Services hosts annual Fire Competition muster during Fire Prevention Week 2025, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985753
    VIRIN: 251010-F-FG810-1010
    PIN: 333333
    Filename: DOD_111365194
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fire Competition Muster, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    Goodfellow Fire and Emergency Services

