2025 Marine Corps Installation East Intramural Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony

U.S. Marine and Sailors attend the 2025 Intramural Marksmanship Competition awards ceremony at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2025. The competition serves as an opportunity for Marines to showcase their shooting skills, build camaraderie and enhance lethality by engaging targets with their primary and secondary weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)