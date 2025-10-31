Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Marine Corps Installation East Intramural Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine and Sailors attend the 2025 Intramural Marksmanship Competition awards ceremony at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2025. The competition serves as an opportunity for Marines to showcase their shooting skills, build camaraderie and enhance lethality by engaging targets with their primary and secondary weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    IMC
    Intramural Shooting Competition
    marksmanship

