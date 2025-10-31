U.S. Marine and Sailors attend the 2025 Intramural Marksmanship Competition awards ceremony at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2025. The competition serves as an opportunity for Marines to showcase their shooting skills, build camaraderie and enhance lethality by engaging targets with their primary and secondary weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985747
|VIRIN:
|251031-M-AG272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111365114
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Marine Corps Installation East Intramural Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
