Please wear a life jacket for those you love. Check out this winning video. It's the 55 second video PSA first place winner of the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 10:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|985745
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-WS123-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111365068
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
This work, My Daddy and Me - 60 seconds, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
