Day and night, protecting the skies (int)

NATO’s pilots, crews and aircraft stand ready day and night to guard every inch of NATO’s skies.

Synopsis



Across the Alliance, men and women stand ready to defend NATO airspace 24/7. From the pilots on alert to the mechanics and ground crews who keep the jets mission-ready, NATO’s Air Policing mission is a team effort that guards the skies around the clock. With aircraft always on stand-by and supported by radar networks and control centres, the mission demonstrates the collective resolve to protect NATO airspace from any threat.

Transcript



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Colonel Vasile Petrea – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission



“We're fighting together and protecting each other whenever it’s needed.”





— TEXT ON SCREEN —



NATO JETS PROTECT

OUR SKIES

24/7





GRAPHIC: LT COL ‘SHOOTER – Poland Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lieutenant Colonel ‘Shooter’ – Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission



“To keep the peace, we have to be strong and we have to be together.”





— TEXT ON SCREEN —



ACROSS THE ALLIANCE

MEN AND WOMEN

ARE READY TO DEFEND

OUR AIRSPACE





GRAPHIC: COL VASILE PETREA – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Colonel Vasile Petrea – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission



“We’re able to launch jets in the air in minutes. Day or night, it doesn’t matter.”





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lieutenant Colonel ‘Shooter’ – Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission



“That’s the first thing that Allies do, they support each other.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Colonel Vasile Petrea – Romania Detachment Commander, Baltic Air Policing mission



“We prefer to stay with democracy and freedom. We are here. We are committed.”



